The 16th edition of the Tour of Nilgiris, scheduled between December 14 and 20, to be flagged off from Mangaluru

110 cyclists, including nine women & 18 overseas cyclists, to pedal TfN 2025

Mangaluru: The Tour of Nilgiris (TfN), the largest & most loved bike tour in India, is scheduled to take place between December 14 and 20, 2025. TfN 2025 is the 16th edition and will witness 110 cyclists pedal 700+ kms through some of the astounding terrains of Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, which is bound to test their endurance, temperament, and physical limits.

Starting from Summer Sands Beach Resort in Mangaluru on December 14, the cyclists will pedal through Virajpet, Sultan Bathery to reach Udhagamandalam (Ooty) on Day 3. After a day’s rest, the cyclists on Days 5, 6, and 7 will pedal 3 different loops around Ooty’s stunning outskirts, and the tour will end on December 20 at Ooty.

Tour of Nilgiris has been continuously evolving, and each edition has introduced something new for cyclists – whether it’s the route, terrain, or geography. In tune with this, the 16th edition marks a new chapter for TfN as the flag-off will be from Mangaluru. The flag-off all these years had happened first from Bengaluru and later from Mysuru.

TfN 2025 has attracted 110 participants, including 9 women and 18 overseas cyclists. Across the 7 days, the cyclists will pedal around 700 km, with an elevation gain of 13500 meters. There will be 53 crew members supporting cyclists through the tour. Cyclists from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, NCR, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh will pedal TfN 2025. Likewise, overseas cyclists are from Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the US.

According to Deepak Majipatil, Co-Founder, TfN, “Experiencing Nature through Cycle has been epitomised by TfN, with every edition of the epic tour offering a new element to the cyclists. This edition flag-off is from Mangaluru, heralding a new beginning.” Further, he added, the thrill of cycling through Nilgiris Biosphere, including the three famed wildlife sanctuaries and the pristine countryside of Nilgiris district, is the highlight of the tour.

From humble beginnings, TfN has come a long way and emerged as the largest & most loved bike tours in India, putting India on the global cycling map. Additionally, over the years, TfN has sparked a passion among enthusiasts to pursue cycling as an extreme sport with an adventure quotient.