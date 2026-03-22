‘The Face of the Faceless’ Screened at St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu; A Cinematic Tribute to Forgiveness

Mangaluru: St Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, in association with Canara Communication Centre and Tri Light Creations, hosted a special screening of the critically acclaimed film ‘The Face of the Faceless’ on Sunday, March 22, 2026. The event, held at the Ashram premises, drew a significant audience, moved by the film’s powerful portrayal of the true story of Blessed Sr Rani Maria.

Introducing the film to the gathering, Rev. Fr Anil Ivan Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre, highlighted the movie’s global recognition. He noted that the film, which depicts an “incredible true story of forgiveness,” has not only been named the Best Christian Film of 2024 but also qualified as an official entry for the 2024 Oscars. With high ratings across platforms like IMDb (7.5/10) and BookMyShow (9.3/10), the film serves as a profound medium for spreading the message of peace and reconciliation.

The program was hosted and coordinated by Rev. Fr J.B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions, Jeppu. Speaking on the occasion, Fr. Crasta emphasized the relevance of the film’s theme in today’s world, stating that the life and martyrdom of Sr. Rani Maria continue to inspire selfless service and the courage to forgive. Directed by Dr. Shaison P. Ouseph and produced by Sandra D’Souza Rana, the film has garnered over 125 international awards.

The screening was attended by a diverse gathering, including priests, religious sisters, formees, lay faithful, and the residents of the Ashram. For the attendees, watching the film was a significant spiritual activity, offering a deep meditation on mercy and sacrifice during the Lenten season.

Widespread Reception Across the Diocese

The screening at Jeppu Ashram follows a series of successful showcases across the Diocese of Mangalore, including St Sebastian Church (Bendur) and St Lawrence Church & Shrine (Bondel), coordinated by Fr Walter Dsouza and Fr Andrew Leo Dsouza. These screenings have been exceptionally well-received and widely appreciated by the faithful. In the reflective spirit of Lent, many attendees expressed that the film served as a visual “Way of the Cross,” challenging them to embrace the Christian call to unconditional love and second chances.

Final Screening in Moodbidri on March 29

For those who have yet to witness this transformative journey of faith, the final screening in this series will be held at Corpus Christi Church, Moodbidri Town, next Sunday, March 29, 2026 (Palm Sunday), at 06:00 PM. The organizers invite everyone to join this concluding Lenten program.