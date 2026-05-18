There can be no rift between BJP and JD(S), says former PM Deve Gowda

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Monday asserted that there can be no difference between the BJP and the JD(S), stating that the partnership between the two parties within the NDA will continue to be robust.

Speaking to reporters after offering special prayers at the Venkateshwara Temple in J.P. Nagar on the occasion of his 94th birthday, Deve Gowda said he remained committed to working for the welfare of the people despite his advancing age.

“I will continue to work for the people of the state to the best of my ability. I have made a firm resolve to continue fighting for the problems of the people for some more time. I will not sit at home just because I have turned 93. Even if required, I will move around in a wheelchair,” he said.

Responding to questions regarding the 2028 Assembly elections, Deve Gowda stated that the JD(S) was a partner in the NDA and shared cordial relations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“We are partners in the NDA. We have good relations with PM Modi and Amit Shah. There will not be any crisis in this alliance. Even if difficult situations arise during the course of this political struggle, we will sit together, resolve them and continue the fight,” he said.

He further stated that he had no concerns regarding the future of the alliance due to the strong relationship the party shared with the BJP leadership.

Referring to the political situation in South India, Deve Gowda said Congress leaders often claimed that the party was strong in Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka, but added that the future political scenario remained to be seen.

“Let us wait and see what happens in the future. I do not want to speak much about it now. I will speak when the appropriate time comes,” he remarked.

Calling upon JD(S) workers to remain disciplined and committed to the party, Deve Gowda urged them to fulfil the responsibilities assigned by Union Minister and senior JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy at the taluk and district levels.

“I appeal to party workers and legislators to work sincerely as disciplined soldiers of the party and carry out the responsibilities entrusted to them with dedication,” he said.

Deve Gowda also expressed concern over the worsening problems faced by the people and indicated that he would address the issue further during a press conference scheduled for May 20.

“The problems faced by the people have become very serious. I have already spoken about this in a press conference earlier. I will again address the media on May 20 and discuss issues concerning the state and the country,” he said.

Highlighting his long political journey, Deve Gowda said he had spent 68 years in public life fighting for people’s causes.

“It does not matter how much recognition people give me. What matters is continuing the struggle. I will keep working,” he added.



