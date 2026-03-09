Third Cruise Vessel of the Season Calls at New Mangalore Port

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority today welcomed the third cruise vessel of the current cruise season, MS Sirena, marking another significant milestone in promoting cruise tourism in the region.

The cruise liner, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag and operated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, arrived at the Port around 09:00 hrs from Kochi as part of its international itinerary covering Colombo – Kochi – Mangaluru – Goa – Mumbai. The vessel carried 619 passengers and 390 crew members on board.

Passengers received a warm traditional welcome at the Cruise Terminal, reflecting the vibrant culture and hospitality of coastal Karnataka. To ensure a seamless experience for the visiting tourists, NMPA, in coordination with various stakeholders, made elaborate arrangements at the Cruise Terminal.

During their stay, passengers had the opportunity to explore several prominent tourist destinations in and around Mangaluru, including the renowned Gokarnanatheshwara Temple, the historic St Aloysius Chapel, the Thousand Pillar Jain Temple, and local markets. Guided tours were arranged for visitors to experience the region’s rich heritage, cuisine, and craftsmanship.

Cultural programmes, including traditional performances and meditation sessions, were also organized to give tourists a glimpse of India’s cultural and spiritual traditions.

The arrival of international cruise vessels continues to strengthen Mangaluru’s position as an emerging cruise tourism destination on the west coast of India. The New Mangalore Port Authority remains committed to providing world-class infrastructure and passenger facilitation to further promote cruise tourism and enhance the region’s tourism potential.

The vessel is scheduled to depart later in the evening for its next destination, Mormugao Port, carrying with it memorable experiences of Mangaluru and its warm hospitality.