Thiya Samaj UAE Conducts Durga Namaskara Puja: A Spiritual Journey of Liberation

Dubai: Thiya Samaj UAE recently conducted the ‘Durga Namaskara Puja’ at The Springdales School in Al Quoz, Dubai, with a significant turnout of devotees. This powerful ritual aims to support participants on their spiritual journeys and eliminate obstacles, addressing personal and ancestral challenges.

The puja involved invoking the Goddess in three forms: Mahakali for overcoming negative influences, Mahalakshmi for prosperity, and Mahasaraswati for wisdom and liberation. The ceremony began with the pujari inviting various deities to join in a rangoli mandala representing the five elements, followed by the lighting of five lamps to symbolize the panch maha bhootas. Each aspect of the Goddess was honored through 54 distinct offerings, culminating in the prana pratishta ritual.

The event kicked off with the lighting of the lamp by the women of Thiya Samaj, accompanied by devotional bhajans led by Mogaveers UAE. Purohiths Ravi Lohith , Vishweshwara Adiga, Subramanya. and Shivananda Kaloor provided insightful explanations of the puja’s significance while performing the rituals with precision.



Premjit and Shobitha Premjit represented Thiya Samaj by performing 48 namaskaras. The program also featured Nrithya Aaradhane and a recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, which enriched the spiritual atmosphere. The puja concluded with a Mahamangala Aarathi, followed by the distribution of Thirta and Mahaprasada.

Participants in the Nrithya Aaradhane and bhajans were honored by Thiya Family President Jasmitha Vivek and core committee members. The presence of senior members, including former president Rajesh Pallikere and founder member Bisajakshi M P, contributed to the event’s success. Niharika Manish expertly compered the program.

The President, committee members, and all Thiya Samaj UAE members expressed heartfelt gratitude to the devotees and community leaders for their participation, which made the puja a truly blissful occasion.