Thottam Church Hosts Vegetable Fair Promoting Interfaith Harmony and Supporting Local Farmers

Udupi: St. Ann’s Church in Thottam, near Malpe, orchestrated a distinctive organic vegetable fair on Sunday, coinciding with the Christian harvest festival, Monthi Fest. The event served as a platform to bolster local agriculturalists and foster interfaith harmony within the community.

Farmers hailing from Thottam, Tenkanidiyur, Badanidiyur, and Malpe showcased a diverse array of organically cultivated vegetables. Produce such as okra, cucumber, spinach, beans, and basale were made available directly to consumers, circumventing the involvement of intermediaries. The fair attracted a significant number of visitors who procured the fresh, organically-grown offerings.

Fr Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest, articulated that the initiative was conceived to ensure equitable compensation for farmers, eliminating the need for middlemen, while simultaneously encouraging the consumption of organic, chemical-free vegetables among the populace. He emphasized the universal accessibility of nature’s bounty, irrespective of religious affiliation, and underscored the role of interfaith participation in nurturing a harmonious society. The Sarva Dharma Samanvaya Committee actively collaborated in the event, further solidifying its interfaith dimension.

The Thottam Church Laity Commission and Catholic Sabha jointly sponsored the event, showcasing a remarkable spirit of interfaith collaboration. Residents from neighboring locales, including Kalmady, Kemmannu, and Kallianpur, actively participated in the fair. In line with ecological principles, attendees were encouraged to utilize reusable bags for transporting their purchased vegetables.

Ramappa Saliyan, an Office-bearer of the Interfaith Harmony Committee, lauded the meticulously organized organic fair for its success in disseminating awareness regarding healthy produce and inspiring parishioners to cultivate vegetables within their own residences. He further revealed plans for a more expansive fair in the future, aimed at providing enhanced support to local vendors.

Siraj Malpe, another Office-bearer of the Interfaith Harmony Committee, affirmed the overwhelmingly positive reception of the Monthi Fest vegetable market fair, positioning it as a paradigm for similar initiatives. He posited that such endeavors could serve as a catalyst for encouraging youth, who are increasingly disengaging from agricultural pursuits, to return to farming and champion organic cultivation in an era dominated by chemical dependencies.

The event was graced by the presence of Parish vice-president Leslie Aroza, secretary Blesilla Crasta, convent superior Sr. Sushma, Catholic Sabha president Veena Fernandes, Sarva Dharma Samanvaya Committee president Ramesh Tingalaya, and members Ramappa Saliyan, Shabbir Saheb, and Siraj Malpe. Lavina Fernandes served as the event’s host and delivered the welcome address.