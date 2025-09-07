Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to revered social reformer and spiritual leader Sree Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary, recalling his enduring contributions to social justice, equality, and harmony.

Taking to social media platform X, Amit Shah said, “On the Jayanti of Sree Narayana Guru Ji, I bow to the great saint, philosopher, and reformer who dedicated his life to eradicating social evils and uplifting the marginalised. His timeless message of compassion, equality, and knowledge continues to guide Bharat towards a fair and harmonious society.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also remembered the Guru in his post, writing, “Humble tributes to Sree Narayana Guru on his jayanthi. A great spiritual leader and fearless social reformer, he challenged discrimination and worked for a just, equal, and inclusive society. His vision continues to guide us and strengthen our resolve for social justice.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General Secretary of the Congress, joined in paying homage, saying, “I pay my sincere tribute to Sree Narayana Guru, a revered saint and social reformer from Kerala. His teachings on equality, justice, and compassion continue to inspire and guide us towards a more progressive society.”

Meanwhile, Pranavanand Swami of Narayana Guru Shakti Peeth, Kardal village in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district, announced that 18 personalities would be conferred with the prestigious “Brahmashree Narayana Guru Award” for their contributions in fields such as social work, education, health, agriculture, literature, art, music, theatre, and sports.

He further said that this year’s celebrations hold special significance as they mark the centenary of the historic 1925 meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt in Kerala, a moment that continues to be celebrated as a milestone in India’s social reform movement.

Events, processions, and special prayers were organised across Kerala and other parts of the country to commemorate the Guru’s birth anniversary, with followers reiterating his call for “One Caste, One Religion, One God for Humanity.”