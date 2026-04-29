Three Arrested in Gold Bangle Snatching Case at Byndoor

Byndoor: Law enforcement officials have arrested three people after a gold bangle was snatched at the bus stand in front of the taluk office. The arrests are a key development in the case, which began after the incident on April 27.

The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. as Sahana Pai was about to board a bus to Dharwad. Reports say two women engaged Pai in conversation, distracting her while an unidentified man approached from behind. The man allegedly cut the gold bangle from Pai’s right wrist with a tool. He then pushed Pai and fled with the women. Police registered a case at Byndoor Police Station under Crime No. 43/2026 and Section 309(4) of the IPC.

Following an investigation led by Kundapur Circle Inspector Santosh Kaikini, authorities successfully apprehended three individuals identified as Avinash Sunil Gaikwad (27), Santoshi Vishal Jadhav (31), and Archana Sushil Jadhav (40), all of whom are reportedly natives of Mumbai.

Law enforcement officials have successfully recovered the stolen gold bangle, which weighs 17.27 grams and is valued at approximately Rs. 2.5 lakh. Additionally, the cutting tool allegedly used in the commission of the crime, along with a mobile phone, was recovered from the accused’s possession.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Kundapur Sub-Division DySP H.D. Kulkarni and spearheaded by CPI Santosh Kaikini. PSI Sunil Kumar B.Y., Naveen Borkar, and other personnel also participated in the operation.