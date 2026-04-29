BJP alleges police harassment behind student’s death, seeks action; K’taka Home minister assures probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a strong statement condemning the alleged role of police in the death of a student, calling it a tragic incident driven by greed and abuse of power.

Responding to the allegations, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara refusing the charges assured that he will gather information about the development and ensure comprehensive probe.

State BJP President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, said in a statement that an innocent and poor student, who had aspired to build a better life through education despite hardships, lost his life due to alleged harassment by police officials seeking money.

He termed the incident “deeply painful and tragic” and demanded immediate strict action by the state government against senior police officers involved.

He also alleged that under the guise of drug control, the police department had claimed an innocent life, and said the situation reflected a serious decline in law and order in Karnataka.

He claimed that law enforcement had stooped to a level where innocent people were being exploited and extorted.

According to Vijayendra, the deceased student identified as Aditya Maggeri was a resident of Belur village in Bagalkot district and had come to Dharwad for education.

He alleged that the student was wrongly implicated in a drug-related case and continued to be harassed for money even after a medical report confirmed his innocence.

He also claimed that despite knowing the student was innocent, police officials repeatedly demanded bribes through digital payments, causing severe mental distress.

Unable to bear the pressure, the student allegedly died by suicide.

Vijayendra said the state government must take moral responsibility for the incident and demanded accountability from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, and the Director General of Police M.A. Saleem.

He urged the state government to ensure that such harassment of innocent individuals does not recur and called for immediate legal action against those responsible, including senior officers.

He also demanded compensation of at least Rs 50 lakh for the bereaved family of the student, warning that failure to act would reflect a lack of compassion on the part of the state government.

Reacting to the BJP holding the Chief Minister and Home Minister responsible for the alleged suicide of a student in a fake ganja case, G. Parameshwara said the state government was responsible for the entire state but it was not fair to attribute every incident to it.

“Naturally, such allegations are made against us (state government),” he added.

He said that he would gather complete information about the incident.

“What led the student to take such a step and who is responsible will be examined. There is a meeting at the Commissioner’s office today, after which I will speak on the matter,” Minister Parameshwara added.

The incident had occurred on April 26.

The mother of the deceased boy charged that she got a call from his son asking her to deposit Rs 2,000 into his account to be given to police for not fixing him in drugs related case.

She claimed that on April 26, she got another call and was informed that her son had died by committing suicide.



