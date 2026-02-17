Three dead, three critically injured in shooting at US Rhode Island arena

San Francisco: A shooting at an arena in Pawtucket, US Rhode Island, has left three people dead, including the suspect, and three others critically injured, police said.

The gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves told a news conference that officers responded to reports of gunfire at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena, where a hockey event involving students from multiple schools was underway. The facility was crowded with students and parents at the time.

Preliminary findings indicate the shooter might have targeted members of his own family. One of those killed was a young girl. The three injured victims suffered gunshot wounds and remain in critical condition at a hospital.

Schools involved said all students have been accounted for, and officials were monitoring the situation while coordinating plans for safe reunification with families.

Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said on X that the Rhode Island State Police are working with local law enforcement. “I am praying for Pawtucket and everyone involved.”

Roads surrounding the arena were shut down as a heavy police presence remained and helicopters flew overhead.

The shooting is the latest incident of gun violence to draw widespread concern in the state. In December, a shooting at Brown University left multiple people dead and wounded. Gun violence in public spaces continues to raise concerns about community safety across the United States.

–IANS

int/rs