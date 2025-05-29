Three Detained in Connection with Abdul Rahman Murder Case

Mangaluru: The Bantwal rural police have taken three individuals into custody in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahman, which occurred in Kagudde, Kalpane, Bantwal. The detained individuals have been identified as Deepak (21), a resident of Kuriyala in Bantwal taluk, Prithviraj (21) from Ammunje, and Chintan (19).

The case registered under Cr. 54/2025 00: 191[1], 191[2], 191[3], 118[1], 118[2], 109, 103 3 190 BNS 2023 at the Bantwal rural police station, concerns the murder of Abdul Rahim and a grievous assault on his associate, Kalandar Shafi, which took place on the afternoon of May 27 in Eerakodi village.

In an effort to apprehend all those involved, five teams have been formed, and the Bantwal police sub-inspectors have been appointed as the investigating officers for the case. On May 29, the police detained the three accused in Kanapadi, Kallige in Bantwal. The questioning of the accused is currently underway as the search continues for the remaining individuals involved.



