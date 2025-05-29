Udupi District Officials Urged to Expedite Response to Flood and Rain Damage

Udupi: Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, in her capacity as the district in-charge minister, has directed officials to respond swiftly to the escalating flood and heavy rainfall damage within the Udupi district. During an online meeting held on Thursday at the district commissioners’ complex in Manipal, Minister Hebbalkar stressed the urgency of implementing preventive measures to safeguard both residents and livestock during the approaching monsoon season.

The directive comes in response to the district’s unseasonably high pre-monsoon rainfall, which has reached 801.7 mm, significantly surpassing the average of 177.4 mm. Minister Hebbalkar instructed officials to maintain a state of readiness with the necessary equipment and ensure its appropriate deployment. She mandated the 24/7 operation of control rooms at both the district and taluk levels to facilitate immediate responses to rain-related complaints.

Emphasis was placed on the prompt provision of assistance to those impacted by the heavy rains. Officials are required to monitor water levels and drainage conditions continuously, disseminating timely alerts to the public to mitigate potential issues. Furthermore, Minister Hebbalkar underscored the importance of ensuring the availability and distribution of essential agricultural inputs, such as seeds and fertilizers, to farmers.

Recognizing the potential dangers faced by tourists unfamiliar with the coastal environment, streams, ponds, and waterfalls, the Minister called for the installation of public awareness boards and the deployment of personnel to ensure visitor safety.

District in-charge secretary Satyavati G. reinforced the directive, stating that officials and staff must be strategically stationed at central locations and actively participate in disaster management efforts. She emphasized the necessity of maintaining active mobile phone communication at all times to ensure prompt responses to public concerns.

District Collector Dr. K. Vidya Kumari provided a comprehensive overview of the rainfall patterns, reported damage, and the district’s overall preparedness for disaster management activities. As part of these efforts, over 30 Home Guard personnel will be stationed at tourist locations starting in early June.