Three girls die by jumping from 9th floor in UP’s Ghaziabad, father suspects ‘Korean game task’

Ghaziabad: Three minor sisters allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the ninth floor of a residential building in Ghaziabad. Police have also recovered a suicide note in which the girls reportedly said they could not live without online Korean games. Their father was unaware of their addiction.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. in Bharat City Society. According to initial reports, all three sisters, aged 16, 14 and 12, jumped together from the ninth floor. The exact reason behind the suicide is not yet known, and the police are investigating the matter.

Their father, Chetan Kumar, told IANS that he was devastated after seeing a note left by his daughters. The note, he said, had a message for him which read as: “Sorry, Papa…we cannot leave Korea. Korea is our life, and you can’t make us leave it. That’s why we are committing suicide.”

Kumar said he did not know what games his daughters were playing, and if these had forced them to do some kind of task.

“Whatever happened is quite bad. I will say, please don’t let your children play games. We never know what tasks they will give… We didn’t know this…If they had shared what kind of tasks they were giving, then it would not have happened… I don’t know which games those were. We just didn’t know … If we knew, then we would not have let them play that game,” he told IANS.

ACP Atul Kumar said, “Today, we got information that around 2.15 a.m., three girls from the Bharat City society had jumped to death from their balcony. Nishika (16), Prachi (14), and Pakhi (12), daughters of Chetan Kumar. They died after jumping off from the 9th floor. They were taken to Loni Hospital, where they were declared dead.”

Further investigation is underway, he said.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the influence of online content and games on minors. Last year, a 12-year-old schoolboy in the UK tragically died after apparently attempting to recreate a hanging scene from the Netflix series Squid Game as a prank. Sebastian Cizman was found dead at his family home in Glasshoughton, West Yorkshire, during his younger brother’s First Holy Communion.

An inquest heard that Sebastian, described as a prankster by his friends, was playing in the garden with his cousins before he went inside the house, saying he was tired. It is believed he was attempting a dangerous online challenge involving choking oneself until losing consciousness, a trend that has been linked to the deaths of children worldwide.

In another case, in August 2025, a Class 10 student died by suicide after his parents took away his phone due to his addiction to the popular online game ‘PUBG’ in Telangana’s Nirmal district.