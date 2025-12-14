Three Individuals Apprehended by CCB for Alleged Drug Trafficking Operation Between Bengaluru and Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The City Crime Branch (CCB) of Mangaluru has successfully apprehended three individuals suspected of involvement in the trafficking of narcotic drugs from Bengaluru to Mangaluru, as announced by Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Ahmed Sabith, 35 years of age and a resident of Ullalibettu; Mohammed Sansheer, a resident of Kaikamba; and Naushina, 27 years of age, identified as a female accomplice in the alleged operation.

According to official statements released by the police department, the aforementioned gang strategically incorporated a female member into their operational structure to mitigate potential suspicion during the transportation and distribution phases of their illicit activities. The police investigation further revealed that, during the course of the operation, law enforcement officials seized approximately 90 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) from the possession of the accused individuals.

Following their apprehension, all three accused were presented before the presiding court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody, pending further legal proceedings. The CCB is continuing its investigation to ascertain the full scope of the operation and identify any other individuals who may be connected to this drug trafficking network.