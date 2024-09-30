Three killed, 15 injured as bus crashes into truck in Bihar’s Rohtas

Patna: Three persons were killed and 15 others were injured after a speeding bus crashed into a stationary truck from behind in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Monday morning.

The victims hailing from the Jalaur district in Rajasthan were on their way to Gaya for Pind Daan, a Hindu ritual.

The bus crashed at NH-19 near Khurmabad village in the Chenari police station area.

Ganga Singh Chauhan, a survivor of the tragic accident, said, “We are residents of Jalore district in Rajasthan. All the passengers were heading to Gaya by bus when the bus collided with a stationary truck. The collision resulted in the loss of three lives, with 15 others sustaining injuries.”

The victims who lost their lives in the accident have been identified as Govardhan Singh, Bala Singh and Rajendra Singh, all residents of Rajasthan.

Emergency response teams, including nursing staff from the NHAI ambulance, quickly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Sadar Hospital for treatment. The dead bodies have been sent to Sadar Hospital Sasaram for post-mortem.

The Pitru Paksha fair, a significant event for performing Pind Daan, is underway in Gaya district, Bihar, since September 17.

Monday marks the 14th day of this world-famous fair, which draws pilgrims not only from across Bihar but also from neighbouring states such as Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan. In addition, devotees from other parts of the country and abroad come to Gaya to offer Pind Daan, a Hindu ritual to honour their ancestors and seek peace for their souls.

This year, the Pitru Paksha fair will continue until October 2, allowing pilgrims to participate in the spiritual ceremonies and prayers, which hold great significance in Hindu traditions. The event is a major religious gathering, with Gaya being one of the holiest places for performing this ritual.

Earlier on Sunday, three pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh died in a bus accident in the Kaimur district of Bihar, while more than two dozen people were injured. All the people were going to Vindhyachal after performing Pind Daan in Gaya.