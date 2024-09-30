Udupi City Hit by Serial Thefts: 120g Gold, Cash Stolen

Udupi: A series of thefts in the City shocked residents after burglars targeted multiple houses in the government employees’ quarters located in the Mission Compound area, under the jurisdiction of Udupi City police station.

Burglars broke into six homes, as the residents were out of town. From one house, burglars stole 120 grams of gold and Rs 20,000 cash. The total value of the stolen goods from the other homes is still being assessed.

Notably, the quarters lacked CCTV surveillance and had no security personnel, despite being located just a few meters from the town police station.

Additional SP Crime P A Hegde, Police DySP Prabhu D T, Town Inspector, CMC President Prabhakar Poojary, and local CMC member Ramesh Kanchan visited the scene to inspect the situation.