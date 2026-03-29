Three of family charred to death as car goes up in flames after crash in MP’s Balaghat

Balaghat: Three members of the same family were charred to death inside the vehicle, while two others sustained critical burn injuries, when a moving car crashed and burst into flames in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district.

An 8-year-old girl, however, was safely rescued by brave passers-by, said officials on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred late Saturday night near the Kewalari intersection on the Baihar-Malajkhand road when the car, driven by Seetam Kelkar (30), went out of control, veered off the road after negotiating a turn, and plunged down an embankment.

The vehicle immediately caught fire, with flames spreading so rapidly that the occupants had little time to escape.

Eyewitnesses suspect the driver may have dozed off momentarily at the wheel, leading to the loss of control. Police officials said Seetam Kelkar was returning from his native village of Pondi (Paraswada) to Pauni, where he runs a welding shop.

He had visited Pondi three days earlier with his wife and child and was heading back late at night along with his parents. They were also accompanied by an 8-year-old neighbour girl who was returning to her home in Pauni.

Bystanders who rushed to the spot smashed the window glass and managed to pull out three individuals amid the intense blaze. Poorvi Rahangdale was rescued first, followed by the driver, Seetam Kelkar and his mother, Nanabai Kelkar (60).

All three suffered severe burn injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital by police.

However, as the fire intensified, rescuers could not reach the remaining occupants trapped inside.

The three who perished in the inferno were identified as Nagarchi Kelkar (65), father of Seetam; Savita Kelkar (28), Seetam’s wife; and their three-year-old son, Abhi Kelkar.

The victims were burnt alive as the car was completely engulfed in flames.

Local residents promptly alerted the police, who reached the spot swiftly and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

A fire tender also arrived and doused the blazing vehicle, but by then it was too late for the three trapped inside.

Police have registered a case and initiated further investigation into the exact cause of the accident.

Preliminary reports point to possible driver fatigue on a late-night journey. This tragedy once again highlights the dangers of night driving on Madhya Pradesh’s highways and the critical need for strict adherence to road safety norms. Authorities have appealed to motorists to avoid drowsiness and take adequate rest during long journeys.