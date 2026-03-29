Diocese of Mangalore Enters Holy Week with Solemn Palm Sunday Celebrations; Bishop Peter Paul Leads Rites at Mukka

MANGALURU, MARCH 29:Thousands of Catholic faithful across the Diocese of Mangalore thronged their respective parishes today, March 29, 2026, to celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the beginning of the Holy Week. The day, which commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem, was observed with traditional fervour, involving the blessing of palm leaves and solemn processions.

At the Holy Spirit Church, Mukka, in the Surathkal deanery, the main celebrations were led by the Bishop of Mangalore, Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha. Clad in red vestments—symbolizing the passion and royalty of Christ—the Bishop blessed the palm leaves and led the congregation in a procession, recreating the biblical entry of Jesus into the Holy City. Fr Stany Pinto, parish priest, Mukka and Fr Praveen Dsouza Designate director of ICYM, Mangalore were present as concelebrants.

In his homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha emphasized that Palm Sunday is not merely a ritual but an invitation to accompany Jesus in His journey of sacrifice. “As we hold these palms, we signify our readiness to welcome Christ into the ‘Jerusalem’ of our hearts. The Passion narrative we proclaim today reminds us that the path to the Resurrection passes through the Cross,” the Bishop said.

Similar celebrations were reported across all parishes of the diocese, where parish priests led the faithful in processions within church vicinities. The liturgy included the solemn chanting of the Passion of the Lord, setting a reflective tone for the climax of the Lenten season.

With Palm Sunday concluded, the Diocese now prepares for the Paschal Triduum, the three most sacred days of the Christian calendar.