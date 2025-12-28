Three TN fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for crossing maritime boundary

Chennai: Three fishermen from Mandapam in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on charges of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) while fishing near Katchatheevu during early morning hours of Sunday, triggering fresh concerns over the safety and livelihood of Indian fishermen operating in the Palk Strait.

According to official sources, the fishermen had ventured out for routine fishing when Sri Lankan naval personnel intercepted their mechanised boat, alleging that it had crossed into Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The fishermen were subsequently taken into custody and shifted, along with their seized fishing vessel, to the Kankesanthurai naval camp in northern Sri Lanka for further questioning.

The latest arrest has sparked anxiety among fishing communities in Ramanathapuram and adjoining coastal districts, where families depend almost entirely on deep-sea fishing for their livelihood.

Fishermen’s associations said such arrests have become alarmingly frequent in recent months, despite repeated appeals for a long-term diplomatic solution to the incident.

It may be recalled that recently, ten Tamil Nadu fishermen from Ramanathapuram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had written a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging immediate diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the arrested fishermen and their boat.

In his letter, the Chief Minister had expressed serious concern over the continued arrests and the alleged harassment of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

CM Stalin, in the letter, had pointed out that traditional fishing rights in the Palk Bay region have existed for generations and that fishermen often stray unknowingly due to the absence of a clearly demarcated maritime boundary at sea.

He urged the Centre to take up the matter with Sri Lanka at the highest diplomatic level and work towards a permanent and humanitarian solution to prevent such recurring incidents.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that several Tamil Nadu fishermen remain in Sri Lankan custody from earlier incidents and reiterated the state government’s demand for their immediate release along with confiscated boats.

Fishermen’s associations have echoed similar concerns, stating that repeated arrests, prolonged detentions, and heavy fines have pushed the coastal community into deep economic distress. They have appealed to both the state and Central governments to intensify diplomatic efforts and ensure the safety and livelihood of Indian fishermen operating in the Palk Bay region.

The latest arrests have once again brought into focus the long-standing and sensitive issue of cross-border fishing between India and Sri Lanka, underscoring the urgent need for a lasting bilateral resolution.