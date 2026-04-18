Three Women Achievers Honoured at DCCW Annual Meet in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Diocesan Council of Catholic Women (DCCW) convened its Annual General Meeting on April 18 at Roshni Nilaya, featuring a diverse array of cultural performances and a ceremony honoring three distinguished women for their significant contributions to society.

The event commenced with an invocation led by Vittal Varado, incorporating a prayer and a passage from the Holy Bible, setting a reflective tone for the proceedings.

DCCW President Gretta Pinto extended a formal welcome to the attendees, providing a concise overview of the organisation’s history and its ongoing mission. Following the President’s address, Secretary Violet Pereira presented the annual report, encapsulating the activities and achievements of the various Varados within the Diocese. Treasurer Leena Fernandes then delivered the statement of accounts, providing a transparent financial overview of the organization’s operations.

A central highlight of the meeting was the felicitation of three accomplished women: Shalet Pinto, Chairperson of the Karnataka Ecotourism Development Board; Linette Castelino, DCCW Vice President; and Violet Pereira, DCCW Secretary. Each was recognized for exemplary service and notable achievements in their respective fields.

In her address following the felicitation, Shalet Pinto expressed her sentiments, acknowledging the accomplishments of her fellow honorees. She lauded Violet Pereira’s commitment and resilience in the media field, traditionally dominated by men. Pinto also encouraged the women in attendance to actively engage in politics, drawing from her own 26 years of experience.

She emphasized the importance of integrity, dedication, and long-term vision for success in the political arena, offering her support to those who choose this path. Furthermore, she urged the DCCW to leverage social media to amplify its work and encouraged women to address local issues and contest elections at the Gram Panchayat level.

Spiritual Director Fr Harry lauded the multifaceted roles women play in society, recognizing their immense sacrifices as mothers, sisters, daughters, daughters-in-law, and wives. He acknowledged their significant contributions across various sectors and encouraged them to seize every opportunity to serve society.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha addressed the assembly, underscoring the critical importance of women’s empowerment. He highlighted the significant presence of women within the diocese, noting that they constitute a substantial portion of the families and actively participate in church activities. He urged them to increase their representation in Gram Panchayats, attend meetings, become members, and familiarize themselves with local issues.

The Bishop also emphasized the importance of staying informed about government schemes designed for women’s empowerment and encouraged active participation in politics.

Joint Secretary Neena D’Souza concluded the formal proceedings with a vote of thanks. The event was skillfully compered by Anitha from the Bondel Unit and Preethi from the Hospet Unit.

The Annual General Meeting also showcased the talents of members from various Varados, including North, Belthangady, Moodbidri, Suratkal, LSS, Bondel, Vittal, and South, who presented a range of cultural performances, including songs, dances, and skits. The Spiritual Director presented mementos to the Varado presidents and blessed the meal, marking the close of the event.