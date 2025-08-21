Timarodi Supporters Arrested for Obstructing Police Duty in Udupi

Karkala: Three individuals have been taken into custody by the Karkala Rural Police following an incident in which they are alleged to have obstructed police officers in performing their duties. The arrests are linked to the case involving activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, who is accused of making disparaging remarks against BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Srujan L., Hitesh Shetty, and Sahan, all residents of Ujire. The incident occurred on Thursday as police were transporting Mahesh Shetty Timarodi to Brahmavar Police Station. According to authorities, a group of Timarodi’s supporters trailed the police convoy in their own vehicles.

Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement against impeding official procedures, the supporters allegedly created a roadblock near Hosmar, within the jurisdiction of the Karkala Rural Police Station. A car occupied by the supporters reportedly collided with the official vehicle (KA20 G0669) of the Additional Superintendent of Police.

Authorities allege that the actions of the supporters were a deliberate attempt to prevent the police from transferring Timarodi to Brahmavar station. In response to the incident, a case has been registered at Karkala Rural Police Station under Crime No. 99/2025. The charges include violations of sections 132, 121(1), 281, 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, as well as Section 3 of the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug-offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum-grabbers Act (KPDL Act).

The arrested individuals were presented before the court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Police have also impounded a white Swift car (KA70 M3048) believed to have been used in the alleged obstruction. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.