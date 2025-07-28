Titular Feast of St. Anne Celebrated with Grandeur at Kelarai Parish

Mangaluru: The Titular Feast of St. Anne Church, Kelarai was commemorated on July 28 with profound devotion and solemnity, drawing parishioners and devotees alike to a celebration steeped in faith and tradition. The Holy Eucharistic Celebration, the cornerstone of the feast, was led by the Very Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho, Parish Priest of Paldane, who served as the main celebrant. He was joined by the esteemed Rev. Fr. James D’Souza, Vicarvar of the City Deanery, and the Rev. Fr. Sylvester D’Costa, the Parish Priest of Kelarai, as co-celebrants. Their collective presence underscored the significance of the occasion within the wider ecclesiastical community.

A highlight of the day’s events was the official inauguration of the parish’s new church band by Rev. Fr. Sylvester D’Costa. This marked a significant enhancement to the parish’s liturgical and celebratory capabilities. Following the musical dedication, the Infant Jesus Grotto and the recently completed Church extension block were blessed in a ceremony led by Rev. Fr. James D’Souza, symbolizing the parish’s continued growth and commitment to providing expanded facilities for its congregation.

In his homily, Fr. Richard Coelho expounded on the profound wisdom and deeply entrenched faith of the elder members of the community. He noted that while many elders may lack formal education, they possess a remarkable understanding of life and an unwavering belief in God. Fr. Coelho emphasized that the Christian faith has been transmitted to successive generations through their guidance and exemplary lives, a faith that he lamented is becoming increasingly diluted in contemporary society. Drawing inspiration from the lives of St. Anne and St. Joachim, the parents of the Virgin Mary, he reminded the faithful of the indispensable role elders play in nurturing virtuous generations. He urged all present to honor and respect the elderly, and to refrain from regarding them as a burden, but rather as a source of wisdom and spiritual strength.

The feast day also included a felicitation ceremony, a moment dedicated to expressing gratitude and acknowledging the generous contributions of various benefactors. These individuals were honored for their support towards the construction of the extended portico, the acquisition of band instruments, and the provision of dinner arrangements for the celebration. Rev. Fr. James D’Souza presented acknowledgments to these individuals, recognizing their pivotal role in facilitating the parish’s ongoing development. Additionally, Rev. Fr. Richard Coelho paid tribute to those who contributed to the Mudhom, a traditional offering of first fruits to the church.

The Titular Feast of St. Anne was a resplendent tapestry woven with threads of faith, tradition, and community spirit. The celebration left the parishioners spiritually enriched, deeply inspired, and further united in their shared devotion. The day served as a poignant reminder of the importance of honoring the past, embracing the present, and building a future grounded in faith and service.