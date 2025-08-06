TN achieves 11.9 pc economic growth, CM Stalin says $1 trillion target within reach

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has achieved a landmark economic growth of 11.9 per cent in real terms for the fiscal year 2024-25, marking the first instance of double-digit growth in over a decade.

Celebrating the feat, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said that the state’s goal of becoming a US$1 trillion economy by 2030 is now well within reach.

The impressive growth figures were released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), placing Tamil Nadu at the top among Indian states in terms of economic performance.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, CM Stalin said, “Tamil Nadu’s #DravidianModel Government stands tall as the only State in India to achieve double-digit economic growth!”

Reflecting on the ambitious $1 trillion economy goal announced earlier by the state, CM Stalin recalled the scepticism it initially received. “When we set the target of becoming a One Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030, many raised their eyebrows. They said it was too ambitious. But with growth like this, what once seemed distant is now well within reach,” he said.

Quoting the revised estimates from the Union government, the Chief Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu has now recorded a real GDP growth of 11.9 per cent, surpassing its earlier reported 9.69 per cent and securing the highest growth rate in the country.

Reposting a media report on the achievement, CM Stalin drew a historical parallel, stating, “The last time we touched double-digit growth was in 2010-11, under the leadership of Kalaignar. Today, the #DravidianModel Government, walking the path shown by Thalaivar #Kalaignar, has repeated that feat. Both times, it was the #DMK Government at the helm!”

He concluded his post with a message on governance and leadership: “Those who plan with clarity achieve their goal if they act with determination.”

With this latest economic performance, Tamil Nadu has not only demonstrated the strength of its policy frameworks and reforms but also reaffirmed its position as a key economic driver in the country. The state’s leadership sees this as a strong indicator that its long-term economic vision is progressing steadily towards reality.