TN BJP wants ECI to ‘ban’ Rahul Gandhi’s election campaign

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ban the poll campaign of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that it was a threat to the unity and social harmony of India.

“The Election Commission of India must ban Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi’s illegal election campaign, which threatens India’s unity and social harmony. His baseless allegations and insults hurt farmers’ sentiments in Haryana, violating election rules for political gain,” said Prasad.

He said the opposition leader’s harmful election campaign undermines national integrity and social cohesion, warranting immediate action from the Election Commission. The BJP leader said that the Congress leader’s actions contravene election regulations, necessitating intervention to prevent further harm to India’s social fabric.

Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks have sparked controversy, and accused him of making derogatory comments about India and its people from foreign soil.

The BJP leader said, “He targeted PM Modi, BJP, and industrialists with baseless allegations and insults.”

He said that Rahul Gandhi in an election rally in Haryana had allegedly incited farmers and hurt their sentiments with false claims, thereby violating ECI guidelines.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson said that Gandhi’s hate speech undermines Indian democracy and threatens peace and social harmony. The BJP leader demanded immediate action from the ECI on Rahul Gandhi.

Prasad said, “Previous comments about Sikhs abroad caused widespread outrage. Gandhi’s repeated attempts to confuse and divide communities threaten India’s social harmony.”

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government focuses on national welfare initiatives, including affordable housing, free medical treatment, water connections, and banking access. He added that these initiatives demonstrate PM Modi’s commitment to social justice and equality, aligning with Saint Ravidas, Kabir Das, Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Babasaheb Ambedkar’s ideals.

The BJP leader said, “Rahul Gandhi’s harmful rhetoric requires immediate intervention. His actions are unlawful and warrant severe consequences to protect India’s unity and social harmony. Gandhi’s derogatory remarks disrupt social harmony and insult freedom fighters like Veer Savarkar, who suffered in the Andaman prison.”

He said Nashik district police in Maharashtra had summoned Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case for objectionable remarks against Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Prasad called upon the Election Commission to intervene and take appropriate action against Rahul Gandhi, and uphold the law to protect India’s unity and integrity.