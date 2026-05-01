PM Modi celebrates Maharashtra Statehood Day; outlines vision for ‘Viksit Maharashtra’

New Delhi: In a letter addressed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the people of Maharashtra for the Statehood Day, highlighting the state’s pivotal role as a “perennial source of inspiration” for Indian civilisation.

He noted that 2026 marks a period of significant cultural and historical convergence for the state.

He balanced a celebration of Maharashtra’s storied past with an ambitious roadmap for its future, highlighting cultural milestones and massive infrastructure investments.

Describing Maharashtra as a leader in India’s “economic transformation”, the Prime Minister emphasised the state’s role in infrastructure and innovation.

He cited a record Rs 24,000 crore allocation for railway projects in 2025-26 as evidence of the Central government’s unprecedented support.

He mentioned these as engines of growth which include the expansion of the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line and the highly anticipated Navi Mumbai Airport, the development of Vadhavan Port and the emergence of the Bidkin Industrial Area in Sambhajinagar as a futuristic hub and the “remarkable transformation” of Gadchiroli, where the decline of Left-Wing Extremism has led to investments worth thousands of crores.

The Prime Minister praised the state’s “Viksit Maharashtra” roadmap, which is structured in three strategic phases — 2029, 2035 (the state’s Amrit Mahotsav), and 2047 — to align with the national goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

He commended the state’s leadership in data centres, digital infrastructure and the “Orange Economy” (creative and film industries).

“Maharashtra’s contribution to India’s rise is unmatched. It remains the preferred destination for investors,” PM Modi remarked.

“Maharashtra is currently commemorating several major anniversaries, including the 300th birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyabai Holkar, the 200th birth anniversary of Mahatma Phule, the 150th of Sant Gadgebaba, the centenary of the historic Chavdar Tale Satyagraha at Mahad, the 100th birth anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray and the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS),” the Prime Minister said.

In recognition of these milestones, Prime Minister Modi lauded the state government’s decision to dedicate the year to ‘Samta’ (Equality) and ‘Samajik Samarasta’ (Social Harmony).

He highlighted three recent achievements that have brought global pride to the state — the UNESCO recognition, Classical Language status and global tribute.

“There was an inclusion of 12 Maratha forts in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The official designation of Marathi as a Classical Language was done in 2024. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s bust was unveiled at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris,” he noted.

While the address was celebratory, it also struck a somber note as the Prime Minister paid tribute to the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar and the legendary singer Asha Bhosle, both of whom passed away in 2026.

Concluding his message, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the Union government’s commitment to supporting Maharashtra’s journey, saying that the state’s role remains “decisive” in achieving a self-reliant India.