TN CM Stalin launches ‘Anbu Karangal Scheme’ to support education of orphaned children

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has launched a new initiative, ‘Anbu Karangal Scheme (Arms of Love)’, aimed at ensuring that children who have lost their parents are able to continue their education without interruption.

Chief Minister Stalin formally inaugurated the scheme at a function held at ‘Kalaivanar Arangam’ in Chennai on Monday and distributed scholarships and laptops to beneficiary students.

Under the programme, children who have lost both parents, or those who have lost one parent and are unable to receive support from the surviving guardian, will be provided with a monthly stipend of ₹2,000 until they complete their school education.

The objective is to prevent children from dropping out of school due to financial distress and to provide them with a secure path to higher learning and skill development.

The initiative falls under the broader Thayumanavar scheme, designed by the Tamil Nadu government to identify families living in extreme poverty and provide them with targeted assistance to improve their standard of living.

Speaking at the event, CM Stalin said that creating a “resilient Tamil Nadu” requires investing in the education and holistic development of the next generation, particularly those deprived of parental care and family support.

Apart from the monthly financial aid, the DMK government has announced that eligible children completing Class 12 will be supported in pursuing college education and relevant skill development programmes.

Students admitted to higher education institutions through government efforts will also receive laptops and other learning resources.

This, officials said, would help them integrate smoothly into advanced educational environments and prepare for future employment opportunities.

The ‘Anbu Karangal Scheme’ is being seen as a continuation of the government’s long-standing focus on social welfare and education as pillars of development.

By bringing together financial aid, educational continuity, and skill-based training, the ‘Anbu Karangal Scheme’ aims not just to support the immediate needs of orphaned children but also to prepare them for long-term self-reliance and stability.

With this initiative, the DMK government has sought to reaffirm its commitment to inclusive growth, ensuring that vulnerable children are not left behind in the journey of Tamil Nadu’s progress.