TN elections: Stalin to launch DMK’s campaign from Tiruvarur on March 31

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin is set to formally launch his party’s campaign for the Assembly elections from Tiruvarur on March 31, marking a significant political moment as the state heads into a high-stakes electoral battle.

The campaign kick-off comes just days after Stalin unveiled the DMK’s full list of candidates for the upcoming polls.

The party has announced nominees for 164 constituencies, while allocating the remaining 70 seats to its allies in the Secular Progressive Alliance.

The Chief Minister described the list as a carefully curated and “updated” selection, finalised after extensive consultations within the party and with alliance partners.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls on April 23, with counting set for May 4.

As the election draws closer, seat-sharing negotiations within the DMK-led alliance have triggered intense discussions and occasional friction among coalition partners. Despite these challenges, the alliance has now moved into campaign mode, aiming to consolidate its voter base across the state.

According to party sources, Stalin will begin his statewide campaign at 5 p.m. on March 31 at South Ratha Street in Tiruvarur. The choice of Tiruvarur carries deep symbolic value for the DMK, as it is the birthplace of party patriarch M. Karunanidhi, fondly known as “Kalaignar”. By launching the campaign from this historic town, the DMK leadership is seeking to reinforce its ideological legacy and emotional connect with the electorate.

In an official statement, the DMK said that Stalin will campaign extensively across Tamil Nadu in support of both party candidates and alliance partners. The campaign will focus on highlighting the achievements of the DMK government, countering opposition narratives, and mobilising grassroots support in key constituencies.

The party leadership believes that starting the campaign from Tiruvarur will energise cadres and set the tone for an aggressive and structured statewide outreach programme.

Senior leaders and cadre from across districts are expected to participate in large numbers at the launch event.

With multiple parties in the fray and alliances shaping the electoral landscape, Stalin’s campaign launch is expected to intensify political activity across Tamil Nadu in the coming days, setting the stage for a closely contested Assembly election.