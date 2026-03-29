PM Modi to inaugurate nearly 39,000 rural homes in Gujarat under PMAY-G on Tuesday

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 38,949 newly constructed rural houses across Gujarat on March 31, in what officials describe as a significant expansion of housing access for low-income families under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

The houses, built at an estimated cost of Rs 651 crore, have been completed across multiple districts for families who were previously houseless or living in kutcha structures.

The scheme, aimed at improving rural living standards, “does not merely provide a brick-and-mortar house, but offers a home of dignity, security and stability,” according to officials.

Under the PMAY-G framework, beneficiaries receive financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh in instalments, with funding shared between the Centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio.

The Gujarat government has added further support, including Rs 50,000 assistance at the roof-casting stage under full state funding.

Beneficiaries completing construction within six months of receiving the first instalment are eligible for an incentive of Rs 20,000, while an additional Rs 5,000 is provided for bathroom construction, particularly to support women’s convenience.

Additional convergence benefits are also provided. Beneficiaries are entitled to Rs 25,920 for 90 days of employment under MGNREGA and Rs 12,000 for toilet construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin).

The state government said it remains “committed to fulfilling” the objective of providing dignified housing to rural families.

A provision of Rs 1,755 crore has been made in the 2026-27 state budget for rural housing.

In the ongoing financial year 2025-26, a total of 1,20,381 houses have been constructed, with an assistance amounting to Rs 1,037.84 crore disbursed to beneficiaries.

In addition, over Rs 470 crore has been provided under fully state-funded components, which officials said reflects the implementation of the state’s development approach.

The government is also conducting the ‘Awas Plus Survey 2024’ to identify and include eligible households that were previously left out, to expand coverage further in the coming years.

Since 2016-17, the Centre has allocated a target of 8,38,396 houses to Gujarat under PMAY-G, of which 8,29,221 have been approved. So far, 6,92,554 houses have been completed, with total expenditure reaching Rs 9,083.68 crore.

In district-wise details of the houses to be inaugurated on March 31, Panchmahal accounts for the highest number of houses to be inaugurated, with 10,572 units constructed for Rs 179.18 crore.

In 12 districts across Saurashtra and Kutch, 3,976 houses have been built for Rs 66.54 crore.

Mahisagar has 3,222 houses, Narmada (2,367), Kheda (2,345) and Mehsana (2,281). Dahod has 1,804 houses, Sabarkantha (1,717), Chhota Udepur (1,694) and Aravalli (1,556).

Patan has 1,237 houses, and Tapi (949). In south Gujarat, Surat has 933 houses and Valsad 834, while Banaskantha has 699, Dang 678 and Navsari 627.

Ahmedabad has 345 houses ready for inauguration, Vav-Tharad 300, Bharuch 263, Gandhinagar 230, Vadodara 182 and Anand 138.

Officials said the upcoming inauguration is expected to bring “a new ray of happiness and prosperity” into the lives of beneficiary families, as the state continues to expand rural housing coverage under the scheme.