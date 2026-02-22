TN fishermen hold strike after 22 arrested by Sri Lankan Navy; urge Centre’s intervention

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu): Fishing activities remained suspended across parts of the Ramanathapuram coast in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, after 22 fishermen from Rameswaram and Mandapam were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy earlier this week.

Members of various fishermen associations observed a day-long strike, condemning the arrests and urging the Union government to secure their release.

According to association leaders, the fishermen were apprehended nearly three days ago while fishing in the Palk Strait.

The Sri Lankan Navy reportedly detained the fishermen along with four mechanised trawlers near the islets of Katchatheevu and Neduntheevu.

The arrested fishermen were later produced before a Sri Lankan court and remanded to 15 days of judicial custody.

As a mark of protest, fishermen refrained from venturing into the sea on Saturday.

A demonstration held at Thangachimadam drew more than 400 participants, including boat owners and crew members.

Fishermen leader Jesu Raja criticised the Union government for what he described as a lack of timely intervention.

He said the Central government should not remain a “mute spectator” when fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu are repeatedly detained.

Referring to the recent visit of the Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to New Delhi for an international summit, Raja said the issue of arrests in the Palk Strait should have been raised at the highest diplomatic level.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the matter directly with the Sri Lankan leadership to prevent further incidents.

Fishermen in the region, who have traditionally depended on the Palk Strait for their livelihood, said the recurring arrests have pushed many families into financial distress.

In recent years, Sri Lankan authorities have impounded several mechanised boats and allegedly failed to return them.

Association representatives claim that more than 100 Indian trawlers are currently lying in Sri Lankan custody, resulting in heavy losses for boat owners burdened with loans.

Beyond the economic impact, the arrests have also taken a social toll.

Families of detained fishermen are often forced to arrange fines imposed by Sri Lankan courts.

Failure to pay such penalties can lead to prolonged imprisonment, adding to the anxiety and psychological strain faced by women and children back home.

The protesting fishermen have urged the Union government to work towards a lasting diplomatic solution, ensure the safe return of the jailed fishermen, and facilitate the retrieval of the impounded boats to safeguard their livelihoods.