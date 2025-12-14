TN Police clear TVK chief Vijay’s public meeting in Erode on Dec 18

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Police have granted permission for a public meeting to be addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay in Erode district on December 18, marking the resumption of his political outreach programme after it was briefly halted following a stampede incident in Karur earlier this year.

According to official sources, the meeting will be held at a designated site near the Vijayamangalam toll gate in Perundurai taluk, close to the Vijayapuri Amman Temple. The venue was finalised after consultations between party organisers and local authorities, keeping crowd movement and traffic diversion plans in view.

Members of TVK had submitted a formal application to the police seeking permission to organise the rally at the proposed location. After reviewing the logistical arrangements, crowd management plan and security measures submitted by the party, the Erode district police granted approval for the event.

Police officials said permission was accorded after the organisers paid Rs 50,000 as venue rent and deposited an additional Rs 50,000 as a refundable security amount, as mandated under existing regulations. Erode Superintendent of Police Sujatha approved the meeting, citing compliance with prescribed conditions related to crowd control, traffic regulation, emergency access and overall public safety.

The Erode meeting assumes particular significance as it comes in the backdrop of a stampede during a TVK-related event in Karur earlier this year, in which several people were injured. Following that incident, Vijay had announced a temporary suspension of his public meetings, stating that public safety would be accorded the highest priority in all future political programmes.

Subsequently, the party undertook a review of its organisational preparedness, volunteer coordination and engagement with district administrations before deciding to resume its public campaign activities. Party functionaries said revised protocols were put in place to avoid a recurrence of such incidents.

Vijay formally launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in February 2024, announcing his full-time entry into electoral politics with the stated objective of offering an alternative political vision for Tamil Nadu. Positioning TVK as a party committed to social justice, good governance and transparency, Vijay has repeatedly said that the party will contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Since its formation, TVK has been focused on building its organisational structure across districts, enrolling members and mobilising cadres through a series of meetings and outreach programmes.

After addressing public gatherings in Kancheepuram and Puducherry in recent weeks, Vijay had announced that Erode would be the next stop in his renewed campaign tour. Party sources said the Erode meeting would outline the party’s ideological foundations, its roadmap for Tamil Nadu, and the lessons learnt from past incidents to ensure disciplined and safe public mobilisation.

With police permission now in place, security arrangements for the event are being coordinated jointly by the district administration and party volunteers. Authorities have said strict adherence to safety norms will be mandatory, given the large turnout expected for the TVK chief’s address.