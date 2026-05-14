Gujarat Governor cycles to Gurukul after train journey, urges fuel conservation

Kurukshetra: Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat travelled by train from Gujarat to Kurukshetra and cycled nearly the entire route from the railway station to Gurukul on Wednesday, while reiterating his decision to stop air travel and reduce the size of his security convoy as part of a broader fuel conservation campaign.

The Governor arrived at Kurukshetra railway station at around 9.30 a.m. by Shatabdi Express and was received by citizens and members of the Gurukul family.

He later cycled from the station through Railway Road, Arya Samaj Market, Panorama Chowk and Birla Mandir via Kurukshetra University Road to reach the Gurukul.

Around 200 cyclists, including Sports Authority of India (SAI) players, joined the rally along with OSD Dr Rajendra Vidyalankar and Gaurav Arya.

Addressing students and residents during the programme, Acharya Devvrat appealed to citizens to reduce fuel consumption and support indigenous products to strengthen the economy.

“Every citizen should contribute towards making India a developed nation by purchasing swadeshi products in order to strengthen the country’s economy and monetary position,” he said, adding that the effort was essential for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Viksit Bharat” vision.

The Governor said he had accepted the Prime Minister’s appeal to reduce fuel consumption and had therefore stopped using helicopters and air travel for official programmes within Gujarat until the fuel situation normalises.

“Until the country’s petroleum situation stabilises, I will not use helicopters or air travel for official engagements within Gujarat,” he said.

He added that despite holding Z+ security status, he had instructed officials to keep the number of vehicles in his convoy to the minimum required.

“Only the minimum number of vehicles will be used despite the Z-plus security arrangement, with the aim of conserving fuel,” he said.

The Governor also urged students to spread the message of fuel conservation “from house to house” so that the country could continue progressing rapidly.

The measures are part of a wider austerity and fuel-saving push initiated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for “economic self-defence” amid global uncertainty and concerns over rising fuel imports.

Several BJP-ruled state and senior leaders have since announced reductions in convoy sizes, limits on official travel and greater use of public transport.

According to officials, the Governor has also instructed all state universities in Gujarat to observe one “combustion engine-free” or “No Vehicle Day” every week.

Universities have been advised to encourage students and faculty members to use bicycles, electric vehicles and public transport instead of petrol and diesel vehicles.

Referring to his Gram Kalyan programme, Acharya Devvrat said: “I visit one village every week in Gujarat and stay overnight in government schools to encourage natural farming, de-addiction, cleanliness, tree plantation and value-based education.”

He said natural farming had been practised successfully for the past 10 years on 200 acres at Kurukshetra Gurukul and claimed that “the model had inspired around 8.5 lakh farmers in Gujarat to adopt natural farming”.

“Many farmers practising natural farming are saving between Rs five lakh and Rs eight lakh annually per acre,” he said, adding that soil fertility had also improved through the method.