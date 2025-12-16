Toddler Dies After Falling Into Well in Kinnimulki

Udupi: A one-and-a-half-year-old child, identified as Keerthana, tragically fell into a well and drowned while accompanying her mother during a routine water collection task.

The incident occurred earlier today when Nayanna Karkada of Kinnimulki was fetching water from a well near her residence while carrying her daughter Keerthana. In a devastating turn of events, the child slipped from her mother’s grasp and fell into the well.

Ms Karkada acted swiftly and with courage, descending into the well with a rope in a desperate attempt to rescue her child. Despite her efforts, Keerthana had already drowned when she was retrieved.

The Udupi City Police Department was promptly alerted, and Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Bharatesh Kankanwadi of the Udupi City Police Station arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough inspection. Law enforcement officials have registered a case at the Udupi City Police Station, and a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident is currently underway.