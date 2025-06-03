Touched by Angels: FMCI History enshired in pages

Mangaluru: The evening of 3 June saw a galaxy of starry eyed faculty, staff, students and well-wishers await in anticipation of the most awaited book launch – FMCI History encapsulated in ‘Touched by Angels- A portrait of Father Muller Charitable Institutions’.

Shri Jayanthi Kaikini, Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Awardee was the chief guest while His lordship Dr Aloysius Paul Dsouza, Bishop emeritus Mangalore Diocese presided over the book launch. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI and Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo Director Designate FMCI patroned the event.

Mr William Pais the author and designer of the Coffee Table book on FMCI gave a academic and nuanced description underlining the development, concepts and layout that fruitioned the book. Thanking the support of Fr Richard Coelho, whose nod fastened the process and Fr Ajith whose creative input saw that the book took shape and truly sets a global tone, he truly felt that a work of 150 years made page.

‘Touched by Angels’ then was released with a great show of cold fireworks and a podium in resemblance of an angel wing with plaster celestial beings placed around it giving it a timeless feel and an aura of legacy. The first copies of the book held in the hands of the dignitaries glimmered as old gold with stories to tell.

Not letting the people behind the book go into oblivion, Director and Director designate FMCI honoured Fr Ajith Menezes (Administrator FMMC) for conceptualization and garnering support for the book, Mr William Pais for articulation/authoring/designs/printing the book and Father Muller Medical College Alumni Association under the leadership of Pastoral president Dr Archana Bhat and incumbent president Dr Reshma Kini for their financial assistance to the book.

Dr (hon.) Jayanth Kaikini gave a inspirational and anecdotal voice that resonated with those gathered. He said that those who toiled at FMCI have transcended castes, creed or religion making this medical space – a spiritual space. The workforce resembled white pigeons – a symbol of life and peace that makes the environment of Father Muller a spiritual awakening, healing body and mind, of those seeking it’s care. His fortune to read the book before its launch made him humbled at knowing that Fr Augustus Muller through a month journey from Germany to Mangalore, though for academic teaching, made him a Master’s Healer, curing those rejected in society feel a human touch. FMCI born out of Homeopathy progressed like a test cricket match and bore shoots and roots as of a Banyan tree making its a shelter and resting place.

He urged those gathered to take the spiritual awakening healing of FMCI out into the neighborhood showing humanity preceeds everything and God is living in all.

Bishop Emeritus Dr Dsouza pinned on the FMCI being a beacon of hope and compassion from its founder Fr Agustus Muller through the Sisters of Charity who followed their Master, Jesus Christ’s call to heal the sick and see him in the sufferings of man. The being the former Bishop of Mangalore and thus the former President of FMCI saw through many trials of birthing new colleges, staffing, affiliations and recognitions that made the journey a path of hard stone but eventually a walk learned anew. He processed his faith on the former Directors and their successors who tirelessly worked not for one but for all of humanity, making FMCI a sea of healing for humanity.

The Father Muller Medical College Alumni Association provided a cheque as part of their contributions for the book.

Dr Reshma Kini (Prof Pathology FMMC) the incumbent president of FMMC alumni echoed her sentimentsvof gratitude through the vote of thanks.

Mrs Jyothi Pinto, HR Manager FMCI elequenlty compeered the event with overtunes of grace and beauty.

The day marks and important milestone in FMCI, a story of 145 years in making, a journey of Mission to Heal, a passion to serve in the wineyard of the Lord, a call to Christ’s voice, the mercies of doctors and nurses, the upliftment of human agony to its maker, a tress that covers over 3000 faculty and staff, 6000 students and countless patients and welwishers who have traversed through the halls of FATHER MULLER CHARITABLE INSTITUTIONS.

Collectors copies of the book are available at a price of rupees 5000/- at the Director’s secretariat or could be booked via mail sent to muller@fathermuller.in

A part of Mangalore’s history enshrined in ‘Touched by Angels’, a sea of Heal and Compassion.