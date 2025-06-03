Yenepoya Hospital Achieves Landmark Pediatric Kidney Care with Successful CAPD Procedure

Breakthrough Pediatric Kidney Care: Yenepoya Hospital Performs CAPD Procedure for First Time on a Child in Dakshina Kannada District, Successfully Treats Critical Case

Mangaluru: In April, a three-year-old boy was admitted to Yenepoya Medical College Hospital with a critical condition—anuria, the complete absence of urine output—for ten days. The child presented with severe complications associated with acute renal failure, including altered sensorium, difficulty in breathing, anemia, and metabolic acidosis.

A multidisciplinary team at Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, led by Dr. Santhosh Pai, Head of the Department of Nephrology, and supported by Dr. Adithya Mishra, Dr. Haissam, and Dr. Preema from the Nephrology team, in collaboration with the Pediatrics Department led by Dr. Sahana K. S. HOD, along with Dr. Shyam Sudhir, Dr. Mithun H. K., and Dr. Asha, assessed the child’s condition and promptly initiated peritoneal dialysis—a form of dialysis administered through the abdomen.

Pediatric Surgeon Dr. Suhith inserted the dialysis catheter, and the child underwent peritoneal dialysis for 12 days. Despite being anuric for the entire period and experiencing frequent and difficult-to-manage electrolyte imbalances, the child’s renal function gradually began to improve.

On the 13th day, in light of the ongoing low urine output and continued need for dialysis, the team decided to initiate Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD). This involved the surgical insertion of a tunneled soft Tenckhoff catheter into the abdomen—a procedure performed for the first time in a child in the Dakshina Kannada district.

Over the following two weeks, the child’s condition improved significantly, with a steady increase in urine output and better renal function parameters. After a month of intensive care and close monitoring, the CAPD catheter was safely removed, and the child was discharged in good health, with normal urine output restored.

The child’s parents expressed heartfelt gratitude for the dedicated and compassionate care provided by the medical team. Dr. Habib Rehaman A. A., Medical Superintendent of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital, congratulated the team for successfully managing a rare and complex pediatric case and pioneering CAPD treatment for children in the region.

This milestone reflects the vision of Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), and Mr. Mohammed Farhaad Yenepoya, Pro-Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), to provide accessible and advanced treatment for all pediatric kidney diseases at an affordable cost.



