Traffic restrictions announced for PM Modi’s visit to Kolkata on September 15

Kolkata: Kolkata will be under a blanket security cordon and massive traffic diversion from Sunday evening to September 15 afternoon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in line with his commitment to a strong, secure and self-reliant India, PM Modi will inaugurate and address the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference-2025 in Kolkata.

It is the apex-level brainstorming forum of the Armed Forces that brings together the nation’s top civilian and military leadership to exchange views and lay the groundwork for the future development of India’s military preparedness.

Held once in two years, the 16th Combined Commanders’ Conference would be held in Kolkata from September 15-17. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Year of Reforms – Transforming for the Future’.

The conference will focus on reforms, transformation and change, and operational preparedness, reflecting the Armed Forces’ emphasis on institutional reforms, deeper integration, and technological modernisation while sustaining multi-domain operational readiness. Deliberations will focus on strengthening the Armed Forces to remain agile, decisive, and future-ready in a rapidly evolving geo-strategic environment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and senior Secretaries from other Ministries will also attend the deliberations, along with officers from the three Services and the Integrated Defence Staff.

According to the government, the Prime Minister will arrive at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 5.35 p.m. on Sunday. He will leave the airport at 5.40 p.m. and reach Raj Bhavan in central Kolkata at 6.10 p.m. Prime Minister Modi will stay there overnight.

On Monday, PM Modi will visit the Vijay Durg in Fort William (Indian Army’s Eastern Command Headquarters) at 9.30 a.m. to attend the conference. The event is likely to continue till 1 p.m. Prime Minister Modi will leave for Kolkata airport at 1.40 p.m. From there, he will leave for Bihar.

In view of PM Modi’s visit, Kolkata Traffic Police last night issued an advisory, announcing traffic restrictions in the city for Sunday and Monday.

According to the advisory, movements of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on key roads within Kolkata Police jurisdiction from 3.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday and again from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, in addition to normal restrictions on those days.

Such roads are VIP Road, Ultadanga New Flyover, EM Bypass, Maa Flyover, AJC Bose Flyover, AJC Bose Road, Hospital Road, Lovers Lane, Khidderpore Road, J&N Island, Red Road, R R Avenue and Raj Bhaban South Gate.

The advisory says, “Movement and parking of vehicles of all descriptions and carts of all descriptions, including tram cars, shall be regulated or restricted on the roads and approaches during the times and dates, as and when considered necessary.”

Heavy goods vehicles will face additional restrictions around Raj Bhavan from 6 a.m. on September 14 to 10 p.m. on September 15.

The road from the Government Place East and Esplanade Row East Crossing to Old Court House Street and BBD Bag South Crossing will remain fully closed from 10 p.m. on September 14 to 6 a.m. on September 15.

Traffic police will also have the authority to divert vehicular movement from arterial and feeder roads as required by the Prime Minister’s schedule, the advisory further stated.