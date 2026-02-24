Traffic restrictions, security tightened for VP Radhakrishnan’s visit to Kashmir on Feb 26

Srinagar: Authorities announced traffic restrictions for February 26 in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar city as security was tightened ahead of Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan’s visit.

The vice president will be the chief guest at the 21st convocation of the University of Kashmir on Thursday.

Traffic Police Srinagar on Tuesday issued a detailed traffic advisory on February 26 in view of the VVIP visit to the city. Temporary restrictions and diversions have been announced on several key routes.

According to the advisory, no motorist will be allowed to ply towards Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan and adjacent areas via Badyari Chowk and Gupkar on Thursday.

Similarly, traffic movement from Ram Munshibagh towards Hotel Grand Palace will remain suspended, and vehicles will be diverted towards Dalgate, Sangermal and Ikhwan Chowk for onward movement. Authorities said that no traffic will be allowed on the Dalgate, Khayam, Khanyar, Rainawari, Saidkadal and Hazratbal road stretch during the restriction period.

Motorists intending to travel from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat, Ganderbal, and adjoining areas towards Lal Chowk have been advised to adopt the Burzahama route via Chandpora, Tailbal, Zakoora, Malbagh, Illahibagh and 90 Feet Road and vice versa. Those travelling from Dalgate, Lal Chowk and nearby areas towards Harwan, Shalimar and Nishat have been directed to use the Sangermal, Ikhwan Chowk, Nowhatta, 90 Feet and Malbagh road route to reach their destinations.

Motorists heading towards Srinagar Airport from Harwan, Shalimar and Nishat will be permitted to move through Burzahama, Chandpora, Tailbal, Zakoora, Malbagh, Illahibagh and 90 Feet Road. Vehicles travelling from Panthachowk and Pandrethan towards R M Bagh will be allowed via Peaks Motors Nowgam and the Bypass.

Officials said that medical emergency cases will be facilitated after due verification. Citizens requiring assistance may contact the Traffic Police Control Room at 103.

Meanwhile, V.K. Virdi, IGP (Kashmir), took a detailed security review meeting pertaining to the VVIP visit. All security agencies have been directed to coordinate so that even the minutest details are taken care of.

Three days ahead of the Vice President’s visit, the venue of the main function inside the University of Kashmir has been thoroughly checked, sanitised and sealed by security officials.

Security personnel have been deployed in sufficient strength inside the university campus and along the route to and from the University that will be used by the VVIP.

This is C.P. Radhakrishnan’s first visit to the union territory after he was elected to the high office on September 9, 2025.