Trafficking of Banned Drug MDMA, Two Arrested

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested two persons and seized 15 grams of MDMA from their possession at KC Road, Talapady here, on August 28.

The arrested are identified as Abdul Salam alias Salam(30) and Suraj Rai alias Anki (26) both from Manjeshwar, Kasargod.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were coming to Mangaluru city to sell MDMA, a contraband drug, to the public and students, the CCB police traced the two-wheeler near K C Road, Talapady, and detained the accused.

The police seized 15 grams of the banned drug MDMA worth Rs 75,000, a sum of Rs 10,000, two mobile phones, a digital weighing scale, and a Dio two-wheeler all worth Rs 1.65 Lakh from their possession. A case has been registered at the Ullal police station in this regard.

One of the accused, Abdul Salam, has been booked at the Manjeshwar police station in connection with drug abuse. Another accused, Suraj Rai, has been booked at the Ullal police station in connection with drug abuse.

The accused used to buy MDMA from Kerala and sell it to the public and the students in the city. Many more people are involved in this drug trafficking/trafficking racket and the search for others.

The operation was carried out by the CCB Unit ACP Manoj Kumar Naik, Inspector Shyam Sundar HM, PSI Narendra, and CCB staff.