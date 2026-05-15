Tragic Accident Claims Life of 12-year-old Boy in Udupi

Udupi: A pall of sorrow has descended upon the Nejar community in Udupi following a fatal road accident on May 15th that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Abdul Rehman, son of Inayathulla F.M. and Musarrath F.M. of Adarsha Nagar, Nejar, was tragically struck by a car while crossing the road in the Jyothi Nagar area.

The young Abdul Rehman was a sixth-grade student at Salihat English Medium School, Hoode. The incident occurred as his mother, Musarrath, a lecturer at Salihat PU College, Hoode, was returning home with her two children after picking up textbooks from the school. According to reports, Abdul Rehman disembarked near the Nejar Ayesha Mosque with the intention of attending Juma prayers.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that while attempting to cross the road in the vicinity of the mosque, a car traveling from Santhekatte in the direction of Kemmannu struck Abdul Rehman. Allegations indicate the vehicle was being driven rashly and at an excessive speed. The impact caused the young boy to sustain severe injuries as he fell onto the road surface.

Responding swiftly to the emergency, bystanders rushed Abdul Rehman to a private hospital in Udupi. However, despite their efforts, reports indicate that he succumbed to his injuries en route to the medical facility.

The untimely death of Abdul Rehman has left a void in the lives of his family and the wider community. He is survived by his grieving parents, one brother, and two sisters.

Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. A case has been officially registered at the Malpe Police Station, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the incident and to ascertain whether any negligence was involved.

This tragic event serves as a somber reminder of the critical importance of road safety and the need for vigilance from both drivers and pedestrians to prevent similar incidents in the future.