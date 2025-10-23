Tragic end to engineer’s search; Hemant Soni’s body recovered from Ganga after week-long ordeal

Bhopal/Rishikesh: In a heartbreaking conclusion to a desperate search, the body of 31-year-old software engineer Hemant Soni was recovered from a dam approximately 15 kilometers downstream from Rishikesh on Thursday.

Following the recovery of the body, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav conveyed profound grief via a statement: “The news of the death of Engineer Hemant Soni, a resident of Prithvipur in Niwadi district, who went missing after falling into the river Ganga from a bridge under construction in Rishikesh, is very sad. In this hour of crisis, the government stands with the bereaved families. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul.”

Soni, a resident of Prithvipur town in Madhya Pradesh’s Niwari district but reportedly working and living in Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, had gone missing after accidentally falling into the swirling waters of the Ganga River from the under-construction Bajrang Setu Bridge near Laxman Jhula on the night of October 16.

The incident, which occurred around 9.15 p.m. while he was engrossed in a phone conversation, highlighted the dangers of unsecured construction sites and the perils of distraction near fast-flowing rivers.

Soni had embarked on the trip from Prithvipur on October 14 with his friend Akshat Seth (also referred to as Akshay Seth in some reports).

They reached Delhi on October 15, where Soni’s cousin, Amit Soni, joined them. The trio proceeded to Haridwar for a brief stay before arriving in Rishikesh on the evening of October 16.

According to police accounts, the group ventured onto the Bajrang Setu Bridge, a glass-floored structure still under construction, around 9 p.m.

Lacking security guards, warning signs, or proper barriers, the site proved hazardous. Witnesses, including Amit, reported hearing a splash after Soni stepped forward while on his mobile.

Amit promptly alerted the nearest police station, but officers arrived after about 20 minutes. Night-time conditions—strong currents and cold temperatures—prevented immediate boat searches.

The following day, October 17, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) launched a comprehensive operation.

Divers battled the river’s powerful flow, while drones scanned up to eight kilometers downstream, but initial efforts yielded no results. As days passed without trace,

Soni’s family grew increasingly distraught.

His uncle, Bharat Soni, publicly appealed for intensified efforts, including helicopter deployments and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) involvement.

The case garnered high-level attention when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav intervened. Responding to the family’s pleas, Yadav personally phoned Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on October 19, urging accelerated rescue operations. Yadav later expressed his involvement on social media, though specific posts on the matter.

Uttarakhand Police confirmed the recovery around 10 am on October 23, after a week of relentless efforts amid challenging river conditions.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death, though drowning is suspected.

Officials noted that the bridge’s incomplete status contributed to the accident, prompting calls for stricter safety protocols at construction sites near tourist hotspots.

This tragedy has sparked discussions on pedestrian safety near rivers and the risks of mobile distractions. Soni, described by family as a dedicated professional and family pillar, leaves behind a void amid Diwali festivities.