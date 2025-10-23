Vedic Inspirations – An Art Exhibition by Prof. Dr. Akhter Husain to Grace Mangalore

Mangalore: Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mangalore, is set to host “Vedic Inspirations,” an art exhibition by the esteemed Prof. Dr. Akhter Husain on October 25th and 26th, 2025. The exhibition promises to be a profound exploration of India’s ancient Vedic heritage, reinterpreted through a contemporary artistic lens.

The inauguration ceremony, scheduled for October 25th, will be graced by the presence of Shri Veda Vyas, Hon’ble MLA, who will inaugurate the event. Distinguished guests, including Mr. Ivan D’souza, Hon’ble MLC, Mr. Mithun Rai, Hon’ble KPCC Gen. Secretary, Dr. Mohan Alva, Dr. Habib Rehman, and Dr. UT. Ifthikhar, among other notable personalities, will also attend the opening.

“Vedic Inspirations” will showcase twenty carefully curated artworks that reflect Prof. Dr. Husain’s unique artistic vision. The exhibition offers a modern perspective on the rich philosophical and spiritual traditions of the Vedas, inviting viewers to contemplate the timeless wisdom embedded within them.

Prof. Dr. Akhter Husain is a multifaceted individual, serving as the Administrative Director for the Centre for Craniofacial Anomalies and formerly holding the position of Dean at Yenepoya Dental College. His distinguished career as an orthodontist, academic, and artist underscores his ability to seamlessly integrate science and aesthetics. His artistic journey encompasses photography, digital design, and painting, reflecting a continuous quest for beauty, proportion, and harmony.

As an Associate of the Royal Photographic Society (U.K.) and a recipient of numerous national and international accolades, Dr. Husain brings a distinctive perspective to his art. His work masterfully blends analytical precision with spiritual exploration. His signature “Trinergic” art style, which combines pixels, pigments, and 3D elements, serves as a medium for translating metaphysical ideas into visual meditations. These meditations seek to establish harmony between form, feeling, and meaning, inviting viewers to engage with the artwork on multiple levels.

With “Vedic Inspirations,” Prof. Dr. Husain aims to celebrate the shared human spirit that transcends boundaries of nationality, faith, and artistic expression. The exhibition encourages a sense of unity and interconnectedness, inviting viewers to reflect on the universal values that bind humanity together.

The exhibition will be open to the public on October 25th and 26th, 2025, from 10 AM to 8 PM. Art enthusiasts, scholars, and members of the public are cordially invited to attend and experience the transformative power of “Vedic Inspirations.”