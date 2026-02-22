Tragic Incident at Mangaluru Dock Claims Life of Tamil Nadu Fish Worker

Mangaluru: A 35-year-old man, identified as Murugan, a fish worker from Tamil Nadu, tragically died Sunday morning after a light pole collapsed and struck him at the city dock area.

The incident occurred while Murugan was carrying fish boxes at the dock as part of his duties. Preliminary reports indicate that the light pole unexpectedly broke from its base, falling directly onto the unsuspecting worker. The impact caused severe injuries.

Local sources report that immediate assistance was provided, and Murugan was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital. Despite the prompt medical attention and best efforts of the medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities have initiated a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators are currently gathering further details to determine the cause of the light pole’s collapse and to assess any potential negligence or structural issues that may have contributed to the fatal accident.