Tragic Incident: Degree Student Drowns at Durga Falls

Karkala: A tragic incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when a degree college student drowned in the waters of Durga Falls. The deceased has been identified as Joyal Dias, a 19-year-old pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree at Milagres College in Kallianpur, Udupi.

According to reports, Joyal was part of a group of seven students who had traveled to Durga Falls for an outing. While engaging in recreational activities in the water, Joyal reportedly slipped and succumbed to the strong currents.

The local police in Karkala have responded promptly to the incident and have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event. As the community mourns the loss of a young life, authorities are reminding the public about the importance of water safety, particularly in natural bodies of water.

Further investigation is on as the police continue to gather evidence and statements from those present during the incident.