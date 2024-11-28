Tragic Incident in Belthangady: College Student Takes Her Life Amid Allegations of Abetment

Belthangady: A 17-year-old Pre-University College (PUC) student tragically succumbed to injuries after consuming rat poison in what has been described as a suspected suicide at her home in Belthangady taluk. The incident, which occurred on the night of November 20, has drawn significant attention following allegations made by the victim’s mother, who claims a youth was responsible for her daughter’s drastic actions.

The girl, a resident of Mittabagal village, was reportedly introduced to Praveen Gowda, a 22-year-old resident of Charmadi village, through social media. The pair had been acquainted for approximately eight months, during which Praveen allegedly assured the victim of his commitment to marry her. According to the victim’s mother, the young student had expressed her desire to marry Praveen, prompting her mother to respond that they would consider marriage after her education was complete.

The mother described a series of communication exchanges between the two, detailing their outings and shared photographs. However, the situation took a disturbing turn when Praveen allegedly broke off the relationship, stating that he would not marry her and suggesting, “If you die, die.” This cruel declaration reportedly incited the girl to take fatal measures.

Following the incident, the victim was rushed to a private hospital in Ujire and then transferred to a Mangaluru facility for further treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed on November 26 without responding to treatment.

In the aftermath, the girl’s mother promptly lodged a complaint at the Belthangady police station, prompting law enforcement authorities to file a case under the BNS 2023 (U/s-107) provisions. The youth has since fled the area and reportedly switched off his mobile phone, evading efforts by police to locate him. Belthangady police inspector Subbapur Math is leading the endeavor to apprehend Praveen amid mounting public and media scrutiny.

The relationship, which began on Instagram, had reportedly developed to the point where the victim expressed her commitment to marry Praveen, leading her to discuss their plans with her family. However, with the abrupt end of their engagement and the subsequent tragedy, the girl’s mother is left pleading for justice.



