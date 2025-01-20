Brahmavar Police Investigate Online Investment Scam Involving Rs 12.78 Lakh

Udupi: An online investment scam has come to light, prompting authorities to launch an investigation after a woman reported being defrauded of Rs 12.78 lakh. The case was formally registered at the Brahmavar Police Station, where the victim, identified as 32-year-old Deepashree from Barkur, recounted her ordeal.

According to the initial reports, the accused approached Deepashree through the popular messaging application Telegram. Persuaded by promises of lucrative returns on her investment, she, along with her sister, proceeded to transfer substantial amounts of money to the perpetrator’s account over a short period, specifically between January 13 and January 18. In total, Deepashree and her sister transferred Rs 12,78,640 in multiple installments.

Regrettably, following the transfers, Deepashree did not receive any of the promised returns. Instead, the accused became unresponsive, leading her to realize that she had fallen victim to a scam.

In light of these developments, the Brahmavar Police have officially registered a case and are actively pursuing leads to apprehend the individuals responsible for this online fraud. Authorities emphasize the importance of caution when engaging in investment opportunities through digital platforms, urging potential investors to conduct thorough research and verify the legitimacy of such offers to avoid falling prey to similar scams.

The police’s ongoing investigation aims to provide justice for the victims and prevent such fraudulent activities in future.