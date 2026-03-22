Transformer oil theft accused arrested in police encounter in UP’s Hardoi

Hardoi: A man accused of stealing oil from electrical transformers was arrested following an encounter with the police in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

Taking action against a rise in theft cases in the district, a joint team of personnel from Pali and Pachdevara police stations apprehended the accused after a brief exchange of fire.

The suspect, who sustained injuries during the encounter, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested individual was involved in stealing oil from electrical transformers and was part of a wider network engaged in such crimes.

According to officials, several incidents of transformer oil theft had been reported across the district in recent weeks, prompting intensified patrolling and surveillance. Acting on inputs, a police team on patrol noticed a suspicious car and attempted to intercept it.

“When the police attempted to stop the vehicle, the occupant tried to flee and opened fire on the police team. In self-defence, the police returned fire, resulting in the criminal sustaining a gunshot wound. The police immediately apprehended the criminal,” officials said in a statement.

The accused has been identified as Kuldeep, also known as Gabbar, a resident of Farrukhabad, police said.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Alok Rajan Singh said that several items were recovered from the accused, including Rs 20,000 in cash, a car, a country-made pistol, live ammunition, around 40 litres of stolen oil and a mobile phone.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law, and further legal proceedings are underway.

Police officials said the accused is linked to a gang involved in organised theft of transformer oil and had been wanted in multiple cases.

ASP Singh added that the injured accused is currently undergoing treatment and will be interrogated to gather details about other members of the gang, following which action will be initiated against the entire syndicate.

Officials also noted that the action is part of a broader crackdown being carried out under the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with police across districts stepping up efforts against criminal activities.

Further investigation is in progress, and more details are awaited.