Trinamool leader arrested with bomb-making ingredients

Kolkata: A Trinamool leader, who is on the National Investigation Agency (NIA) list in connection with the Arjun Nagar bomb blast case in Bhagwanpur in East Midnapore district, has been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Trinamool Congress leader Subir Maity.

The police said the arrest was made on Friday night.

He will be produced before a court in Contai in East Midnapore district later in the day.

In December 2022, a bomb blast occurred in Naduabila village of Arjun Nagar gram panchayat area of Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, which killed three people, including a Trinamool leader.

The NIA has been investigating the incident on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.

Sources said that the names of several Trinamool leaders came up during the investigation. Among them was Subir Maity, a resident of Arjun Nagar village.

Acting on a tip-off, the police of the Bhupati Nagar police station raided and recovered bomb-making ingredients. The accused Subir Maity was also arrested.

“He was arrested with bomb-making ingredients. Investigation is on to ascertain whether such ingredients were meant for making firecrackers or crude bombs,” said a police officer of East Midnapore district police.

BJP MLA from Bhagabanpur Assembly constituency Rabindranath Maity said, “Keeping the 2026 state Assembly elections in mind, Trinamool has started preparing to make bombs in several houses and shops. They want to indulge in violence during the election.”

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress workers took to the streets to protest the arrest of their leader.

Trinamool Congress Contai spokesperson Aparesh Santra, however, said, “I am not aware of the matter. I will make comments when I am aware of all the details regarding the case.”