Tripura CM urges students, youths to embrace sports & studies

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged students and youths to actively take up sports alongside their studies, saying that the state government is giving top priority to the development of sports infrastructure to improve the overall quality of sports in the state.

“The state government has taken several new initiatives to strengthen the sports ecosystem in Tripura. Among these, the highest priority has been accorded to the development of modern sports infrastructure. Many advanced sports facilities have already been developed, creating new opportunities for nurturing sports talent,” the Chief Minister said on Sunday, while inaugurating the Tripura State Games-2026.

Inaugurating the games organised by the Tripura Olympic Association, CM Saha added that sports play an indispensable role in keeping both the body and mind healthy.

Referring to the Centre’s initiatives, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on connecting students and youth — one of the largest segments of the country’s human resources — with sports along with academics.

“Various sports competitions, including ‘Khelo India’, are being organised with the objective of building a stronger and healthier India. The Tripura government has also launched several programmes to build a better Tripura through sports,” he added.

The Chief Minister noted that State Games have been introduced in Tripura for the first time and said the initiative would play a crucial role in identifying and developing sporting talent across the state.

“The Tripura State Games is a brilliant platform for showcasing the skills of young athletes. It will not only strengthen the spirit of healthy competition but also inspire a culture of discipline and excellence in sports,” he said.

Expressing hope that the games would motivate students and youth to actively participate in sports, CM Saha said such initiatives would help shape a healthier and more confident generation.

State Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Bishwajit Shil, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and BJP MLA Dipak Majumdar, renowned gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Sports Department Secretary P.K. Chakraborty, Tripura Olympic Association President Ratan Saha, and General Secretary Sujit Roy were present on the occasion.