Truck overturns in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, traffic hit

Tehri: A truck carrying cement went out of control and overturned in the Ghansali area of Uttarakhand’s Tehri district on Saturday, leading to the disruption of vehicular movement along the route, officials said.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police personnel reached the spot and began taking necessary steps to restore normal traffic flow. Authorities confirmed that no injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

The accident caused significant disruption on the Jakhdhar–Pokhal stretch of NH-707A, prompting the administration to divert traffic and manage congestion in the area.

“Traffic Disrupted on Jakhdhar–Pokhal (NH-707A) Route Following Truck Overturn; Police Deployed at Site, Efforts Underway to Restore Traffic Flow,” officials said, outlining the situation on the ground.

As part of traffic management measures, vehicles travelling from Chamba and Tehri towards Maletha are being diverted from Tipri towards Devprayag via Hindolakhal. Similarly, vehicles moving from Maletha towards Chamba and Tehri are being rerouted towards Devprayag to ease congestion.

Police teams remain deployed at the site and are continuing efforts to clear the overturned vehicle and restore smooth movement. Authorities have urged commuters to follow alternative routes and cooperate with personnel managing the situation.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier on May 1, a tempo traveller en route from Delhi to Gangotri met with an accident near Nagraja Dhar on the Nagun-Suvakholi motorway.

Five passengers sustained injuries in that incident and were shifted to the Community Health Centre in Chinyali Saur with the assistance of the 108 ambulance service.

According to reports, the tempo traveller was carrying 23 passengers heading towards Gangotri Dham. At around 2:15 p.m., the vehicle reportedly suffered a sudden brake failure near Nagraja Dhar, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then crashed into a hillside.

Officials said the vehicle eventually got lodged in a roadside drain instead of falling into a deep gorge, thereby preventing what could have been a far more serious accident.