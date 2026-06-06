Trump promises lower energy, fertiliser costs for farmers

Washington: President Donald Trump has promised to lower energy and fertiliser costs for American farmers and said his administration was working to expand export markets and strengthen farm incomes.

Speaking at an agriculture roundtable in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, on Friday (local time), Trump said farmers would see improving conditions in the coming months.

“You’re going to see some very good things happen over the next 90-day period,” Trump said.

“I told Ken 90 days, watch what happens, you’ll be better, better than you were four months ago.”

Trump linked the outlook to falling energy prices and efforts to resolve tensions involving Iran.

“Your fertiliser prices are going to go way down,” he said. “Your fertilisers down, your energy’s down, your oil your gas is all coming way down.”

The President said his administration remained committed to supporting farmers through trade expansion, tax relief and regulatory changes.

“We’re with you 1,000 per cent,” Trump told the gathering.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the administration inherited what she described as a major agricultural trade imbalance but had since opened new markets for US farm products.

“When he came back into office, we inherited an almost $50 billion agricultural trade deficit,” Rollins said.

“But in just a little over one year, 19 new trade deals have been struck.”

She said exports of dairy, corn, ethanol and other agricultural products were expected to reach record levels.

“We are going to break every record for dairy, for tree nuts, for corn, for ethanol,” Rollins said.

Several farmers at the roundtable stressed that they were seeking expanded market access rather than government subsidies.

Host farmer Ken Custer said producers wanted the ability to compete globally.

“We can compete with anybody in the world,” Custer said. “We need fair trade.”

Trump recalled hearing a similar message from farmers during his first term.

“They said, we don’t want a subsidy, we just want an even playing field,” he said.

The President also highlighted export growth for agricultural products.

According to Trump, dairy exports have risen sharply, including increases of 41 per cent to Japan, 48 per cent to the Middle East, 61 per cent to the European Union, 63 per cent to South Asia and 85 per cent to Australia.

Trump used the event to promote several agriculture-related policies, including year-round sales of E15 fuel, expanded crop insurance, tax provisions for farmers and the elimination of the federal estate tax on family farms.

He also urged Congress to approve a new farm bill.

“We’re very well on our way to getting the farm bill finished and approved,” Trump said.

The President argued that his administration’s policies were helping improve farm profitability and rural economic conditions after several years of high inflation and rising input costs.

Agriculture remains a critical sector of the US economy and a major export industry. American farmers have faced challenges in recent years from higher fuel, fertiliser and borrowing costs, as well as uncertainty in global commodity markets.

Trade access remains a major issue for US agricultural producers. Markets in Asia, including South Asia, are increasingly important destinations for American farm exports ranging from dairy products and soybeans to meat and ethanol.