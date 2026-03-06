Trump rules out agreement with Iran without ‘unconditional surrender’

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday said there would be no agreement with Iran unless Tehran accepts what he described as “unconditional surrender”, outlining a hardline position on the future of the Iranian leadership and the country’s political direction.

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said any settlement with Iran would begin only after Tehran capitulates and a new leadership acceptable to the United States and its partners emerges.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote.

The President suggested that a post-surrender transition in Iran would involve selecting what he described as a new leadership structure acceptable to Washington and its partners.

“After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction,” Trump said.

Trump said the United States and its allies would work to help rebuild Iran economically once those conditions are met.

He said the effort would aim at transforming the country’s economic trajectory and stability.

“Making it economically bigger, better and stronger than ever before,” Trump wrote.

Trump also framed the message as part of a broader vision for Iran’s future, signalling that the United States sees the possibility of a different political and economic path for the country if its leadership changes.

“Iran will have a great future,” he wrote.

The President ended the message with a slogan echoing his political campaign branding.

“MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN (MIGA!),” Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi claimed in a separate social media post that the people of Iran had asked him to lead a transitional period after the current regime’s departure.

“I have accepted this responsibility. Part of the great mission they have entrusted to me is to restore our country and our foreign relations to normalcy. That is exactly what I will do,” he said.

“My commitment is that this transition will be orderly, the country will be stabilised, and Iranians will determine their future through the ballot box. We will not repeat the mistakes made during transitions in some other countries. We will avoid scenarios like ‘de-Baathification’ and, as much as possible, retain many government employees and public servants in the handover process,” Pahlavi said.